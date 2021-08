A shooting that wounded two San Bernardio police officers Wednesday was connected to an ambush of a Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on Tuesday, police said.

Details about the case were sketchy and the condition of the officers was not immediately available.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But it's believed to be connected to a shooting Tuesday that left a 27-year-old deputy hospitalized, but expected to recover, according to San Bernardino Sgt. Equino Thomas.