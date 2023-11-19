Shooting on 105 Freeway shuts down westbound lanes near Willowbrook

All lanes of the 105 Freeway westbound near Willowbrook are shut down following a shooting.

The shooting was reported sometime around 3:30 p.m. and happened near Wilmington Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol dispatch. Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 captured a splatter of blood in the middle of the lanes and traffic significantly impacted on the westbound lanes. Several police units were seen responding to the incident.

It is unclear if any injuries occurred in connection with the shooting. Authorities did not say when the freeway would reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.