Shooting on Sunset Boulevard Leaves Man Critically Injured

By Staff Reports

blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Getty Images

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning, after another person shot him and then fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m., in the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard, the LAPD said.

A man with a gun was in the process of committing a robbery when the victim yelled at him. The man then fired one round at the victim, striking him.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but the man with the gun fled the scene and police are still searching for him.

This article tagged under:

Sunset Boulevardshootingattempted robbery
