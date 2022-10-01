Ontario

Shooting at a Kids Football Game Leaves One Man Seriously Injured

A shooting at a kids football game in Ontario leaves one man seriously injured Saturday.

By Staff Reports

Police at the scene of a shooting in Ontario Saturday Oct. 1, 2022.
NBCLA

One man was seriously injured after a shooting at a youth football game Saturday in Ontario.

Ontario police responded to calls of a shooting around 10:46 a.m. at the field at Colony High School during a non-school sponsored event.

Ontario Aug 4

Commercial Fire Burns Building in Ontario

Ontario Sep 28

One Woman Dead and One Man Injured After Barricade Situation in Ontario

Ontario Jul 15

One Killed in Police Shooting at Mobil Gas Station in Ontario

One man was targeted at the event and suffered multiple gun shot wounds, according to authorities. The man was transported to a hospital where he was in serious condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The kids football game, involving 7 and 8 year olds who are part of Pop Warner programs in Ontario and Pasadena, was stopped, then canceled. Everyone was ordered to leave the game and avoid the area.

Witnesses reported the sound of multiple shots in the parking lot.

"Everybody scurrying everywhere," said Khalia Walk. "You had parents jumping over the gates to get their kids on the field. It was a mess."

The identity of the man injured has not been released and police do not know how he was associated with the football teams.

No arrests were reported. Authorities did not have a detailed description of the shooter or information about a motive.

This article tagged under:

Ontarioshooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us