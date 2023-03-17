1 Wounded in Shooting at Orange County Outlet Mall

A man was wounded in a shooting at a popular Orange County outlet mall Friday night, police said.

The man was shot once in the leg and listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Orange Police Department said. Police in the field said officers took someone into custody following the shooting at The Outlets at Orange, located in the City of Orange.

The person who was in custody was apprehended a few blocks away at Garden Grove Boulevard and Palm Street. Police were also searching for a second person involved.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a heavy police presence both at the outlet mall and at the second location, where a handcuffed person was seated on a street curb surrounded by police officers.

Witnesses said the shooting happened after an altercation between a group of young men who appeared to know each other, according to the OPD. During the fracas, one man shot another and fled. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and a black, long-sleeved shirt, police said.

There were no know threats in the immediate area, and the investigation was ongoing, the OPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the OPD at 714-744-7444.