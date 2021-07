A report of a shooting on the westbound 91 Freeway prompted the closure of the Central Avenue off ramp in Riverside on Sunday.

The shooting was reported just after 2:50 p.m., according to the Riverside Police Department.

The driver pulled over into a nearby neighborhood after being shot.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating.

Please check back for updates.