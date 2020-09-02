Shooting Reported at Luxury High Rise in Orange County

A search for the gunman was still underway in Santa Ana after a shooting was reported at a luxury high rise apartment building, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. at 9 Macarthur Place.

Two people were found injured in the Santa Ana building. Hetty Chang reports Sept. 2, 2020.

Heavy police activity was reported in the area, and police asked the public to stay away.

One person was found injured on the 15th floor, and another found on first floor. It wasn't clear where the shooter was.

The image of a bloodied man lying on the ground floor of the building while being treated by paramedics was shared with NBCLA by a resident. His condition was not immediately clear, but authorities said the two who were shot were still alive and taken to the hospital.

The area near Macarthur Place and Main is home to several luxury condos.

