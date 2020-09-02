Orange County

Shooting Reported at Luxury High Rise in Orange County

By Heather Navarro

A search for the gunman was still underway in Santa Ana after a shooting was reported at a luxury high rise apartment building, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. at 9 Macarthur Place.

Two people were found injured in the Santa Ana building. Hetty Chang reports Sept. 2, 2020.

Heavy police activity was reported in the area, and police asked the public to stay away.

One person was found injured on the 15th floor, and another found on first floor. It wasn't clear where the shooter was.

The image of a bloodied man lying on the ground floor of the building while being treated by paramedics was shared with NBCLA by a resident. His condition was not immediately clear, but authorities said the two who were shot were still alive and taken to the hospital.

The area near Macarthur Place and Main is home to several luxury condos.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 28 mins ago

Watch Live: LA Mayor Provides Updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

body cameras 46 mins ago

Sheriff's Department Receives First Shipment of Body-Worn Cameras

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us