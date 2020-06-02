LAPD

One Hospitalized in Gas Station Police Shootout Near Downtown LA

Two men opened fire on officers as they drove up to the Chevron station, police said.

By Staff Report

NBCLA

One person was hospitalized after a shootout Monday June 1, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One person was hospitalized in a shootout Monday night at a gas station west of downtown Los Angeles. 

Plain-clothed LAPD narcotics officers arrived a Chevron gas station near Vermont Avenue and 22nd Street, just south of the 10 Freeway. As they drove up to the gas pump island, two of three men opened fire on the officers, police said. 

One of the men was struck by a round and hospitalized. Details about his condition and what led to the gunfire were not immediately available. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside 6 hours ago

Protest in Riverside at First Peaceful, Then Confrontational

George Floyd 7 hours ago

Looters Hit Stores in Van Nuys and Hollywood on Third Night of Curfews in LA

Two other men were later taken into custody.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, police said. 

One officers suffered a minor graze wound from a bullet. 

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us