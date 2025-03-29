Shooting shuts down 101 north near downtown LA

All northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles are shut down following a shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. near Mission Road, according to law enforcement. One person was hospitalized in unknown condition.
As a result of the investigation, the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway will be closed for at least the next three hours.
It’s unclear what led up to the violence.
