Shooting shuts down 101 north near downtown LA

All northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles are shut down following a shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. near Mission Road, according to law enforcement. One person was hospitalized in unknown condition.

As a result of the investigation, the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway will be closed for at least the next three hours.

It’s unclear what led up to the violence.