Shooting shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach

One person was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday that may have involved a police officer in north Long Beach.

The shooting was reported sometime before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 52nd Street. As a result of the investigation, Atlantic Avenue has been shut down from 52nd Street to Market Street.

Details on what led up to the violence are unclear. Authorities did not specify if an officer was the one who was hurt or if it was a civilian.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.