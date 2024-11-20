Long Beach

Shooting shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday that may have involved a police officer in north Long Beach.

The shooting was reported sometime before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 52nd Street. As a result of the investigation, Atlantic Avenue has been shut down from 52nd Street to Market Street.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Details on what led up to the violence are unclear. Authorities did not specify if an officer was the one who was hurt or if it was a civilian.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachShootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us