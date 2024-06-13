Shooting suspect on rooftop near Compton shot by deputies

A man suspected of shooting at a law enforcement helicopter multiple times from the roof of a house in an unincorporated area near Compton Thursday night was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

Deputies were called to the area of Rosecrans and Cahita Avenues in West Compton around 7:48 p.m. regarding a man with a shotgun on the roof of a house. A Bearcat from the department's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene after the suspect fired multiple times at the deputies.

Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Dominguez confirmed to City News Service that deputies were involved in a shootout with the suspect, but could not confirm his condition.

Reports from the scene said the suspect was seen lying unresponsive after deputies opened fire at him.