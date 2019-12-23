Shooting Suspect With Baby in Car Leads Police on Two-Hour Chase

A shooting suspect who led police on a two-hour chase in San Bernardino County with his 3-week-old baby in the car was arrested late Sunday outside his family's home.

The baby, who was not injured, was in the custody of his mother after the chase from Rialto to Colton, police said.

The chase began at about 9 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted a man sought in a shooting that left two people wounded at a home. Details about what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

The child was in the car when the driver attempted to elude officers, police said. The chase continued on several freeways in the area before ending outside the family's home in Colton, where the suspect surrendered.

At some point, the driver threw a handgun from the car, police said.