Shooting victim found dead near school in Cudahy

A shooting victim was found dead overnight near the Ellen Ochoa Learning Center in the southern Los Angeles County community of Cudahy.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday Feb. 12, 2024 in Cudahy.
NBCLA

A shooting victim was found dead early Monday near a school in Cudahy.

The body was found around 12:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Live Oak Street near the Ellen Ochoa Learning Center in the community about 10 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. The man died at the scene.

No arrests were reported early Monday. Details about the man's identity were not immediately available.

In a post on X, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho called the shooting "unacceptable carnage."

"Overnight murderous gun violence victimizes the youth of our community," Carvalho said. "As we learn more about the shootings that claimed the life of one teenager and injured another, we stand ready to provide support to the impacted school communities. "

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

