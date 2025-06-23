Waymo vehicle shot at while two riders were inside in Santa Monica

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting at a Waymo vehicle in Santa Monica.

Video shortly after the shooting after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night showed at least three bullet holes through the passenger window.

Detectives said the Waymo was headed down 2nd Street toward Broadway.

It was not clear if the shooting was random or if the two riders inside the driverless vehicle were targeted.

Waymo said in a statement that they are coordinating with authorities and the ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made and no further details were immediately available.