4 injured in shooting near Westlake taco stand

Two people were detained after a shooting near a Westlake taco stand early Thursday left at least four people injured, according to preliminary information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported at around midnight where a man, believed to have been the intended target, was shot in the stomach. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The other victims were innocent bystanders. One of which was a security guard who was struck in the leg and also taken to the hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Bullets struck a white van nearby where a family with children was inside. The family was said to be the vendors of the taco stand, according to LAPD.

The family was not injured in the shooting and the cause is still under investigation.