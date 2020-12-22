Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of Woman at Whittier Kohl's Store

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 45-year-old woman at a shopping center Tuesday in Whittier, police said.

The shooting occurred inside a Kohls in the 15600 bock of Whittwood Lane, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police searched for the shooter, believed to be a man who knew the victim.

The man sought in the shooting, identified as 41-year-old Enrique Acosta, was arrested about 100 miles away in Barstow, police said. He is being held on $1 million bond.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

An argument near the checkout stand preceded the shooting, Whittier police said.

A boy was with the man and woman at the store, but it was not immediately clear whether he witnessed the shooting, police said. Family members picked up the boy, but more details were not provided.