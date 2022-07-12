Shop Local: Here is a List of LA's Finest Independent Bookstores

The year 2020 was rough for local bookstores.

Many independently owned bookstores were negatively impacted by the pandemic as businesses were forced to shut down and booksellers were struggling to stay afloat.

Two years later, bookstores are making a comeback. We have compiled a list of a few LA bookstores that you can support.

Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore

Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural and Bookstore was created by Luis R. Rodriguez, author of Always Running: La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A. He noticed that while the Northeast San Fernando Valley was giant, there were no bookstores or cultural spaces. So, he set out to create Tia Chucha's which started out as a bookstore, cafe, and cultural center. This Latino owned independent bookstore sells culturally diverse books and holds events such as: author readings, film screenings, art exhibits, book clubs, and more.

Malik Books

Malik Books, located in the Westfield Culver City mall, is a Black owned independent bookstore that houses hundreds of books from Black authors. They also have a wide selection of children's books as well as best sellers. The bookstore, which was founded by Malik and April Muhammad, holds author signings, story times, and even hosts a podcast.

Book Soup

Book Soup, which is located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, has been serving readers across Los Angeles since 1975. The store holds thousands of books in their floor to ceiling bookshelves. They also sell vinyl records and host author signings. They have everything from best seller novels to books written by local authors.

Village Well Books & Coffee

Village Well Books and Coffee is a bookstore and cafe located in Downtown Culver City. They carry hundreds of books and host author signings. Each month they take up a social cause and highlight books written by authors who highlight the issue. They also host poetry readings, open mic nights, book club discussions, and more.

The Last Bookstore

The Last Bookstore is an LA staple as it is the largest book and record store in California. Located in Downtown LA, The Last Bookstore store sells books, records, art, merch, and more. They grew widely popular after readers started posting pictures of their infamous book displays online. While the books are worth visiting alone, they have a wide variety of vinyl records and an art gallery.

The Salt Eaters Bookshop

The Salt Eater Bookshop comes with a wholesome story as Asha Grant dreamed of opening up a bookshop. She created a GoFundMe where her community raised tens of thousands of dollars to open her store. Now, her bookstore is a home for Black authors. The shop also carries best sellers, merch, games, and more.

Libros Schmibros

Libros Schmibros is a Boyle-Heights based lending library that houses low to no cost books for readers. In addition to their wide collection of low-cost books, they host movies, teach classes, have readings, lead field trips and more.

Skylight Books

Skylight Books, carries books, graphic novels, magazines, zines, stationary, and more. The bookstore is open seven days a week and has events like: conversations with authors, book clubs discussions, and more. They also have memberships and a podcast.

La Libreria

La Libreria is a bookstore that was created with the goal of promoting children's literature in Spanish. They import books from Latin America and Spain in the hopes that they can help libraries and schools strengthen their Spanish books catalog. They will also hold a Libros Fest in Sept.