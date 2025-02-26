Winnetka

Shots fired at the end of a CHP pursuit in Winnetka

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were involved in a shooting after a pursuit came to an end in Winnetka early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 7200 block of Sunny Brae Avenue near Cozycroft Avenue.

Video from a neighbor's security camera captured the sound of multiple shots fired.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, CHP officers shot at the driver.

Family members identified the driver as a 21-year-old.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

