Up to 2 inches of rain fell in the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon while a flood advisory was in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through Tuesday evening.

As a June storm was forecast to bring excessive rainfall in parts of Southern California, a flash flood warning was also in effect until 7:15 p.m. in portion of the Inland Empire.

"The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area," the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

Rain was reported in Simi Valley and Oxnard at around 3:20 p.m.

“Doppler radar indicated scattered showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rain,” the National Weather Service said although pockets of heavy rain are expected to be small in size and and numerous in coverage.

Forecasters also warned minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas with poor drainage. Minor debris flows are possible in some areas.

“Lightning strikes are continuing, so definitely take it easy on the roads for your evening commute,” NBC4' Meteorologist Stephanie Olmo said about the Inland Empire area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Acton, Pasadena, Burbank, Griffith Park, Universal City, Alhambra, Mount Wilson, North Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Van Nuys, Encino, Northridge, Whittier, Santa Clarita, West Covina and Chatsworth, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Inland Empire, people in Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Rialto and Redlands were warned about possible flash flooding.

But later by the weekend, temperatures will begin to warm up again to reach the 90s next week in the high desert and low desert areas, Olmo said.