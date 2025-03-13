Siblings accused of killing businessman in failed carjacking attempt

A pair of siblings accused of killing a 66-year-old businessman during an attempted carjacking have been arrested in connection with the fatality, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced.

John Chong Moon, 54, and his sister Cindy Kim, 58, were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Cuauhtemoc Garcia in Cerritos. The victim was shot on Feb. 25 while exiting his car to take a walk near the Coyote Creek Bike Path.

There, the siblings allegedly tried to steal Garcia’s car and they shot him after he refused to hand over his keys. Sheriff’s deputies were able to identify Moon and Kim thanks to a video taken of the suspects that was posted to TikTok, according to Hochman.

“This was a senseless and brutal act of violence that took the life of a husband, father and businessman who simply wanted to enjoy a peaceful walk,” District Attorney Hochman said. “My sympathies go out to his family as they grieve this unimaginable loss. We will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law to hold those responsible accountable.”

The siblings, both from La Palma, face charges that include murder and attempted second-degree robbery. They were arraigned Wednesday.

It is unclear if the defendants have an attorney who can speak on their behalf. The investigation is ongoing.