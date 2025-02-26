Malibu

Over 50 sea lions reported ill in the past week off coast of Malibu

The California Wildlife Center’s marine team urges the public to call 310-924-7256 if in contact with a distressed sea lion.

By Sahana Patel

sea lion

An outbreak of toxic algae has left as many as 50 sea lions sickened and stranded on Malibu beaches in the past week, according to wildlife officials. 

It is estimated that at least 10 sea lions are currently in treatment at the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Some of the sea lions exposed to the domoic acid toxin are in good shape, indicating they've been affected for just a short time, according to John Warner, CEO of San Pedro-based MMCC. 

But he says the size and scope of this month's outbreak won't be known until next week.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“The worry is the toll it might have on the breeding population in the Channel Islands,” he said.

Animals and Wildlife Feb 21

LA's unseen heroes: How shelters and rescuers cared for animals during the fires

Malibu Feb 23

More than a dozen sick sea lions reported off coast of Malibu

Dominic acid blooms from a single-celled organism called Pseudo-nitzschia. Some strains of this organism are toxic to animals who may ingest them through contaminated fish.  

In its toxic form, the acid can damage the brain and heart of sea lions, even in low doses. 

The toxin can also be life-threatening to humans who eat contaminated crabs, shellfish and fish, according to the MMCC. 

Signs of distress include seizures, a craning head motion known as "stargazing," and highly lethargic or comatose states.

Beachgoers are advised to stay away from the distressed mammals as they may lunge and bite without warning.

During the unprecedented domoic acid outbreak in 2023, the MMCC said it admitted more than 120 adult California sea lions over the course of seven weeks.

This article tagged under:

MalibuAnimals and Wildlife
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us