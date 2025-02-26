Over 50 sea lions reported ill in the past week off coast of Malibu

An outbreak of toxic algae has left as many as 50 sea lions sickened and stranded on Malibu beaches in the past week, according to wildlife officials.

It is estimated that at least 10 sea lions are currently in treatment at the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

Some of the sea lions exposed to the domoic acid toxin are in good shape, indicating they've been affected for just a short time, according to John Warner, CEO of San Pedro-based MMCC.

But he says the size and scope of this month's outbreak won't be known until next week.

“The worry is the toll it might have on the breeding population in the Channel Islands,” he said.

Dominic acid blooms from a single-celled organism called Pseudo-nitzschia. Some strains of this organism are toxic to animals who may ingest them through contaminated fish.

In its toxic form, the acid can damage the brain and heart of sea lions, even in low doses.

The toxin can also be life-threatening to humans who eat contaminated crabs, shellfish and fish, according to the MMCC.

Signs of distress include seizures, a craning head motion known as "stargazing," and highly lethargic or comatose states.

Beachgoers are advised to stay away from the distressed mammals as they may lunge and bite without warning.

During the unprecedented domoic acid outbreak in 2023, the MMCC said it admitted more than 120 adult California sea lions over the course of seven weeks.