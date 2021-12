A woman in Sierra Madre was shocked to find the interior of her car was ripped to shreds by bear cubs.

Two bear cubs somehow managed to get inside of her sedan in the 400 block of Madre Ln., even though she closed the sunroof and locked the doors.

Apparently they were trying to claw their way out.

Cellphone video from neighbors shows mama bear arrive as the police rolled up.

The bears scatter, but the damage is done.