Sign-ups For Junior Lake Lifeguards Available Starting May 5 For Weekend Tryouts

Would-be junior lake lifeguards can sign up Wednesday for free tryouts happening this weekend -- with a chance to learn first aid, CPR and rescue skills from experienced county lifeguards.

This weekend is the last chance this summer to try out for the summer program, which is overseen by trained, certified lifeguard staffers who serve as mentors and lead hands-on activities introducing youth to water safety, athleticism, teamwork and a career in aquatics.

Participants ages 9-17 must pass the tryouts to register for the summer program, which will be held at Castaic Lake Recreation Area, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Tryouts for the Bonelli and Santa Fe Dam programs will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Norman Johnson Aquatic Center, 405 S. Santa Anita Ave. in Arcadia.

Tryouts for the Castaic Lake program will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Castaic Aquatic Center Pool, 31350 Castaic Road in Castaic.

The program, which shut down last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen with COVID-19 safety protocols and smaller class sizes to ensure the health and safety of staff and participants.

Face coverings will be required for instructors and students at all times, except during swimming and when eating or drinking.

The program is a good chance to learn water safety in a calm freshwater environment without waves or a strong current and can accommodate youth who live many miles from the coast.

The 2021 Junior Lake Lifeguard program offers three two-week summer sessions. Participants who pass the tryout can sign up for the morning session from 8-11 a.m. or afternoon session from 12-3 p.m. or opt for a full-day experience which includes an extra hour for lunch.

Two-week programs are offered at all three lake locations during the following weeks:

June 21 - July 1 (Monday - Thursday);

July 12 - July 22 (Monday - Thursday); and

July 26 - August 5 (Monday - Thursday).

The cost for two weeks of half-day sessions is $241 per participant.

Full-day participants will be charged $482 for the two-week session.

More information is available at parks.lacounty.gov/juniorlifeguards.