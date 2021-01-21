Signs Warning of COVID-19 Placed in Some High-Risk Areas of Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo announced Wednesday he had 100 signs warning of COVID-19 placed in his district's high-risk areas of Westlake, Pico Union, Highland Park, Koreatown and Lincoln Heights.

District 1, which Cedillo represents, has had 43,635 cases of the virus and 817 deaths as of Monday, with 6,598 cases in Westlake, 6,090 in Pico Union, 4,960 in Highland Park, 4,535 in Koreatown and 4,418 in Lincoln Heights, according to Cedillo's office.

"It is critical to make people aware of the dangers that still exist during the pandemic,'' Cedillo said. "There's no value in soft-selling the conditions. Particularly in parts of my district with challenges of poverty, immigration status and density.''

"Because of that, we think it's important to let people know, what are the dangers and conditions that we're living in so that they will do the things that are necessary."

The signs, which are in English, Spanish, Korean and Chinese, were placed to remind residents to protect themselves by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently, self-quarantining when necessary, getting tested for COVID-19 and vaccinated when eligible.

"We must not relax, recognize that the pandemic is still dangerous and that we can't take it lightly,'' Cedillo said.

People were waiting for hours to get their COVID-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

The signs were placed at:

-- the intersection of Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets in Westlake;

-- the corner of Pico Boulevard and Union Avenue in Pico Union;

-- the intersection of Monte Vista Street and Avenue 50 in Highland Park;

-- on Vermont Avenue from Olympic Boulevard to Pico Boulevard in Koreatown; and

-- the corner of Humboldt Street and Avenue 26 in Lincoln Heights.

Cedillo urged residents who are able to get a vaccine to sign up at vaccinatelacounty.com or register for a COVID-19 test at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.