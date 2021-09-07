78-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in West Hollywood Found

A 78-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and high blood pressure who was reported missing in West Hollywood Tuesday has been found.

Abdul Zaheri had last been seen at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Laurel Avenue at Sunset Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The CHP announced at about 8:40 p.m. that Zaheri had been found. No further details were released.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.