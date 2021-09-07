West Hollywood

78-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in West Hollywood Found

The CHP announced at about 8:40 p.m. that Zaheri had been found. No further details were released.

By City News Service

A 78-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and high blood pressure who was reported missing in West Hollywood Tuesday has been found.

Abdul Zaheri had last been seen at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Laurel Avenue at Sunset Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The CHP announced at about 8:40 p.m. that Zaheri had been found. No further details were released.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

West Hollywood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us