Silver Lake ‘Tacos Delta' Founder Dies After Being Hit by Car

The owner of the beloved staple food spot, "Taco Delta" in the Silver Lake area has died after being hit by a car.

On May 22, around 1:45 p.m. 74-year-old Maria Esther Valdivia from Los Angeles was hit as she was crossing within a marked crosswalk on Scott Avenue at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard.

A vehicle identified as a 1999 Mercedes Benz E320 was traveling westbound on Scott Avenue when they hit Valdivia. The driver of the vehicle got out and tried to help her out, police said. They have also been cooperating with police in their investigation

According to police, the driver did not seem to be under any impairment. When first responders arrived to the scene they found Valdivia suffering from multiple injuries and transported her to a hospital.

On May 25, police learned that Valdivia has died due to her injuries.

The family-owned business was founded by Valdivia and served the Silver Lake and Hollywood areas for 42 years. It was funded by Valdivia, her husband and great-grandmother who passed away in 2022.

Valdivia's family released a statement mourning the loss of their mother. She leaves behind her husband, four children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson.