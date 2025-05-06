Victims in Simi Valley plane crash identified as father and son

Two people killed when a small plane crashed into houses over the weekend in Simi Valley were identified by the coroner Monday as a 69-year-old man and his 36-year-old son.

Paul Berkovitz, of Westlake Village, and son Matthew Berkovitz, of Thousand Oaks, were the only people on board the plane when it crashed Saturday near the intersection of South Wood Ranch Parkway and High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch neighborhood of Simi Valley.

Their causes of deaths were listed as multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.

The family's dog Brody also died in the fiery crash.

The single-engine Van's RV-10, a popular home-built plane sold in kit form, crashed at about 2 p.m. Saturday, hitting two houses and burst into flames. Wreckage was scattered between the two homes, one of which had smoke billowing from the roof.

Details about what caused the crash were part of an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. It will likely be weeks before the NTSB releases preliminary findings with a final report to come later.

NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said once the wreckage of the plane is documented, it will be moved to a secure facility for evaluation.

Investigators also will examine the plane's maintenance records, weather forecasts, recordings of any air traffic control communications, witness statements, the pilot's background and any surveillance video that might be available.

In January, another Van's RV-10 crashed into a warehouse in Fullerton while the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing. The pilot and his teen daughter were killed and people inside the building were injured.

A preliminary report issued by the NTSB said that plane appeared to have had a door ajar during flight.