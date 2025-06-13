Simi Valley Police arrest 4 tied to $3 million tunnel burglary of jewelry store

Four people described by police as members of a sophisticated theft team were arrested this week and charged in connection with a $3 million jewelry store burglary in Simi Valley.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said Friday each faces four felony conspiracy counts related to the May 25 burglary at 5 Star Jewelry on Cochran Street, which police said began when the thieves broke into the neighboring business, Dr. Conkey's Candy and Coffee, then tunneled through a wall.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said the charges also carry newly-enacted sentencing enhancements as part of Prop 36, due to the value of the stolen property, which he said exceeded $3 million.

Those charged, Sergio Andres Meji-Machuca, Manuel David Ibarra, Heidy Nickolt Trujillo, and Camilo Antonio Aguilar Lara, made an initial appearance in court Thursday and were being held in lieu of $100,000 bail each.

All four are Chilean nationals, who Simi Valley Police Chief Steve Shorts said were also suspected, but not charged with, an unsuccessful break-in at a nearby pawn shop just before the jewelry heist.

Shorts said there may be additional cases connected with the group but declined to provide details.

Detectives who were already investigating the similar crime at a nearby pawn shop worked to connect the two burglaries. Following the jewelry store break-in, detectives conducted surveillance on the four men and obtained a search warrant for a property on De Soto Avenue, where authorities said they found large amounts of stolen jewelry, cash, and designer watches.

Many of the items were stolen during the Simi Valley 5-Star Jewelry and Dr. Conkey’s burglaries, authorities said. Some of the suspects were found wearing or transporting stolen items, police said.

Police also found a firearm stolen in an unrelated Los Angeles burglary.