coronavirus

Since Returning to Class After COVID Quarantine, Some Santa Ana Teachers Say They Aren't Getting Paid

Fermin Leal, a Santa Ana Unified School District spokesman, said this has not happened before, at least not in recent history.

By Vikki Vargas

NBC Universal, Inc.

School bells started ringing across the Santa Ana Unified School District five weeks ago, following 17 months of virtual learning.

But teachers say since the day they welcomed students back, some of them have yet to get their first paycheck.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I have heard numbers of anywhere from 100 to 300 that could have been affected," said Shayna Lathus, a sixth grade science teacher and a teacher's union representative. "At the end of the day when somebody shows up to do their job it’s absolutely vital they get paid for the job they are doing."

District officials blame it on a back log, saying they are in a hiring frenzy. They need more teachers, counselors, maintenance workers, even bus drivers, because so many did not return after the shut down. Some are worried about COVID, others found other jobs.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

clear the shelters Aug 23

NBC4 Clear The Shelters Happening Now: Where to Adopt and How to Donate

clear the shelters Aug 25

Can't Adopt a Pet? Donate to Help Shelter Animals

The district is also replacing some of the people who issue the paychecks.

Fermin Leal, a district spokesman, said this has not happened before, at least not in recent history.

District officials say everyone will be paid but there may be delays based on when they were hired.

"I understand we are short staffed but paying people is one of the most important things an employer should be doing," Lathus said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us