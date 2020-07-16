Singer Justin Bieber Wins Round in Defamation Suit Against Two Accusers

A judge Thursday granted a motion by Justin Bieber's lawyers to subpoena Twitter for information on the identities of women who accused him on social media of sexual assault, allegations the singer's attorney said are provably false through eyewitness and photographic evidence.

"We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person," Bieber's lawyer, Evan N. Spiegel, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green, who before issuing his ruling mispronounced Bieber's last name and asked the attorney if he should know who the plaintiff was.

When Spiegel replied that Bieber is a recording artist well-known to certain demographics, the judge replied, "I gather demographics not 73 and over."

The defendants are identified only as Jane Doe 1 and 2 in the complaint filed by the 26-year-old Canadian singer on June 25. Spiegel told Green that the women cannot be served until they are identified and that the subpoena placed on Twitter will help, but that it may take months to obtain the information from the social networking service.

A tweet by a woman who called herself Danielle claimed she was assaulted by Bieber at a hotel in Austin, Texas, in March 2014. She maintains that after a surprise performance in front of a crowd at a bar, Bieber invited her and two friends to a hotel, where she alleges he took her to a private room and attacked her.

The second woman identified herself as Kadi and alleged in her tweet that Bieber sexually assaulted her in a New York hotel in May 2015.

Spiegel told Green that the accusers did not to their "due diligence" in "fabricating" their allegations because both claims can be disproven by eyewitnesses who knew where Bieber was on those days and by photo images obtained by the paparazzi.

Bieber has been married to 23-year-old model Hailey Baldwin since 2018.