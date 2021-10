A car nearly tumbled in to a sink hole Friday morning in a Boyle Heights parking lot before firefighters responded to save the day.

The sink hole was reported in the 500 block of South Mission Road. Fire crews using heavy equipment prevented the vehicle from falling in, the LAFD said.

“As the hole expanded, a vehicle near the edge was at risk of falling in and colliding with gas lines below,” the LAFD said.

Utility crews also were sent to the neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles.