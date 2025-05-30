Sink hole swallows cars at construction site in Ventura County

A construction site in Ventura transformed into a large sinkhole Thursday, swallowing multiple cars and a structure.

The ground began to collapse around 9 a.m. at the site located on 935 E Front Street.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Some cars were able to be moved from the lot, while others fell into the sinkhole.

Authorities taped off the area to ward off onlookers. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An excavator and other heavy construction equipment was seen on site.