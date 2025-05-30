Ventura County

Sink hole swallows cars at construction site in Ventura County

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

By Missael Soto

RMG News

A construction site in Ventura transformed into a large sinkhole Thursday, swallowing multiple cars and a structure.

The ground began to collapse around 9 a.m. at the site located on 935 E Front Street.

Some cars were able to be moved from the lot, while others fell into the sinkhole.

Authorities taped off the area to ward off onlookers. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

An excavator and other heavy construction equipment was seen on site.

