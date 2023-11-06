Sinkhole opens in Crenshaw street after water main break

A sinkhole opened up in a Crenshaw street Monday morning after the latest water main break in the neighborhood.

The water main break in the 3600 block of Somerset Drive was the third in the area this month. Repairs on the other two breaks, reported over the weekend, were completed.

Water flooded the street after the pipe break.

"The water was coming out of the ground and my daughter asked, 'Where's that water coming from?' And, I said. 'I don't know,'" said resident Mary Williams Vassel. "LADWP came to fix it, or at least they thought they fixed it. They had to dig 17 feet, found what was there, and when they turned on the water, it exploded again, and water came all over the street again."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Orange cones and safety tape blocked off the damaged section of road. About 60 homes were affected.