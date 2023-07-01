LAX

Six commercial airline crew members sickened upon landing at LAX

By City News Service

lax-picture
NBCLA

Two pilots and four flight attendants from a commercial passenger jet complained of headaches Saturday night after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.

The six crew members stood on a jetway when firefighters arrived at 6:57 p.m. at Terminal 2, complaining of headaches after noticing an odor they believed might have been aircraft exhaust, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

“The odor had dissipated upon airline ground crew and LAFD arrival,” Humphrey said. “LAFD responders closely examined the aircraft cabin and cockpit with specialized instruments and found no environmental hazard.”

Fire crew members were taken to hospitals for further observation and one declined to be transported, he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LAX
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us