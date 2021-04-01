coronavirus

Six Flags Magic Mountain Reopens to Members and Passholders, General Public on April 3

By City News Service

Rich Fury/Getty Images

On the first day theme parks are permitted to reopen in California, Six Flags Magic Mountain will fire up its roller coasters and begin welcoming back visitors on Thursday.

The park will reopen for members and pass holders Thursday and Friday, then welcome the general public starting Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Because of coronavirus concerns, tickets and reservations will be available online to California residents only.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 9 hours ago

At Least 4 Killed, Including Child, in Business Complex Shooting in City of Orange

Orange County 6 mins ago

Twin YouTube Stars Plead Guilty to Charges Related to Two Fake Robberies

Capacity will be limited to 15%, but will be allowed to increase to
25% on Monday, when Los Angeles County enacts loosened restrictions under the orange tier of the state's economic reopening blueprint.

Visitors will also be limited to groups 10 or fewer, and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is permitted.

Los Angeles County's other major theme park, Universal Studios Hollywood, will be reopening April 16. Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim are set to reopen April 30. Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park will reopen in May.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicValenciareopenings
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us