Six Flags CEO Calls Theme Park a ‘Cheap Day Care for Teens,' Says Prices Are Going Up

Six Flags remains one of America’s most popular theme parks, but in an earnings call this month the parks reported a 22% decrease in attendance compared to the second quarter last year, and a $24 million (or 5%) reduction in revenue.

In the coming months, the CEO says they plan to offer new food options, a bigger FrightFest, and Oktoberfest, hoping to increase attendance and revenue.

Six Flags reported a drop in attendance and revenue in the second quarter, but the CEO is facing criticism for comments made on an earnings call calling the theme park a “cheap day care center for teens.”

He now wants the company to target a more affluent customer.

CEO Salim Bassoul cited the elimination of free tickets and products that brought little profit as a few reasons for the decline.

But he also spoke of a shifting strategy.

The parks are now raising prices after he said Six Flags became “a cheap day care center for teenagers during breaks and the summers.”

Though he says they still hope to be an affordable park for most everyone, he wants Six Flags to target a more affluent customer.

“I'm migrating a little bit from what I call the Kmart, Walmart to maybe the Target customer," he said.

"Well, I shop at all places, so where do I fit?" Bratzy said. Bratzy has been a season ticket holder since 2020.

"That’s not OK with me. I’m a poor person, so where do I stand? Do they not care about my money that I contribute? When you think about it, I pay faithfully every month, so am I not your bread and butter?" Bratzy said.

These are among the many changes expected at Magic Mountain and Six Flags nationwide.

NBCLA reached out to Six Flags and asked if the CEO or a spokesperson wanted to clarify or elaborate on the remarks made on the earnings call. A spokesperson said they have no further information to share at this time.