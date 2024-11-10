Pasadena

Six homes burned, one dog found dead from fire in Pasadena

By Missael Soto and City News Service

Six homes were burned and a dog was found dead after a fire broke out in Pasadena.

The fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Bell Street between Mentor and Catalina Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

It took crews 45 minutes to knock down the fire and no human injuries were reported.

The Department of Water and Power was called to assist with down live electricity wires.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

