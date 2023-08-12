Lake Balboa

Six injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lake Balboa

By City News Service

Police sirens and lights
One person suffered critical injuries Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash in Lake Balboa where at least five other people were also injured, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:16 a.m. to the 16500 block of W. Victory Blvd. regarding a “trapped vehicle,” which required extrication, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. 

In addition to the critically injured victim, three people were taken to a hospital in fair to serious condition and two others suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

LAFD officials said the injured people were two men, two women and two children. Five were from one vehicle and one was in a second vehicle.

Lake Balboa
