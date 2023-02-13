Six Months After Disappearance Police Continue to Search for Hemet Mother

Six months is how long a Riverside County mother of two has been missing.

Now her family members believe she is the victim of foul play and they also believe she is not alive.

For the past six months family members have been putting up flyers all over Hemet hoping to find Danielle Rico alive. But her mother believes something happened to her and someone is keeping it a secret.

"She's my first born, she was my easiest and best kid," said Billie Rico, Danielle's mother.

Billie wants the public to know about her daughter.

"She's had the biggest smile on her face, she was always happy she could make you laugh for hours," Billie said. "She was hilarious."

The 39 -year-old mother of two teenage daughters has been missing since Aug. 21 when she left her home in the Valle Vista Community of East Hemet.

Billie says she went to pick up her car which was being repaired.

"She says she was going to get her car and she would be right back," Billie said.

That was the last time Billie saw her daughter.

"I don't know how to describe how hard it is to live like this, the not knowing," Billie said. "I know how to grieve but you can't grieve this, you go to bed panicked you wake up panicked, you sleep panicked."

Billie says homicide detectives are now investigating Danielle's disappearance and that her daughter did have issues with drugs.

Billie believes Danielle is not alive and someone knows what happened to her but won't tell investigators the truth.

"She's not going to walk away and disappear, she had nobody to take care of her and is not going to disappear on her children," Billie said. "Her daughter's birthday was in October, she's not going to not call on her birthday."

With the flyers Billie is hoping that someone who knows something will come forward with information about Danielle and give her family a chance to say goodbye to her daughter.

"At this point I don't even expect justice we just want to bring her home, she has children that need closure and bring her home and give her a proper burial and put her to rest," Billie said.

Billie is asking anyone with information to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. You can remain anonymous.