Hollywood

Six People Arrested for Altering Hollywood Sign to Read ‘Hollyboob'

"They didn't commit any permanent damage," police said.

By City News Service

A half-dozen people were taken into custody Monday, shortly after police said they altered the "w" and "d" of the Hollywood sign to make the famous landmark read "Hollyboob."

The group affixed large apparent tarps to the sign to change the letters, according to Sgt. Leonard Calderon of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station, who said participants told an officer they did so to raise awareness of breast cancer.

"They didn't commit any permanent damage," Calderon said.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Ralphs, Food4Less Closing in Long Beach Over ‘Hero Pay'

Marjorie Taylor Greene 2 hours ago

GOP's McConnell Blasts ‘Loony Lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Republicans Push for $1,000 Stimulus Checks. Here's Who Would Qualify for the Money

An LAPD helicopter crew called to the scene about 1:15 p.m. directed officers to the participants before they could leave the area. The six, who were described only as five males and one female, were taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing and taken to the Hollywood Station, where they were to be issued citations and released on their own recognizance.

Their names were not released.

In a Twitter post, LAPD Capt.Steve Lurie said,  "Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us [at LAPD's Hollywood Division] and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous)."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

HollywoodLos Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us