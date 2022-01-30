Six People Injured in Pacoima Crash

Six people were injured Sunday night in a two-car collision in the Pacoima area of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 10:29 p.m. at 13035 Van Nuys Blvd., near Bradley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free one of the patients from wreckage, Stewart said.

Four of the patients were men about 20 years old and the fifth was a man about 30, she said. Two were taken to a hospital in critical condition by paramedics and three were to be treated for minor injuries. A sixth patient appeared to have left the scene without medical attention.

The crash was under investigation, Stewart said.