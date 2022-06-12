Six people were rushed to two area hospitals Sunday after a head-on crash between two vehicles in Covina, authorities said.
Three of those injured were children ages 3 to 4.
The accident at Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street occurred at about 1:30 a.m., and involved one vehicle going northbound on Barranca and another vehicle going south, according to a watch commander at the Covina Police Department.
No description of the vehicles was immediately available.
Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 1:32 a.m. took four people to LA County/USC Medical Center and two others to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to a LA County Fire Department dispatcher.
The streets affected will be shut down for several hours while officials continue to investigate the scene.