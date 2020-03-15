Sixteen New Cases of Coronavirus Diagnosed in LA County; Total Now 69

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Los Angeles County, officials said Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases reported in the county to 69, according to the county's Public Health Department. Ten are likely community transmission cases.

According to the agency:

One case has an unidentified source of exposure.

Three cases were exposed during recent travel.

Two cases were healthcare workers exposed in a healthcare setting.

Four cases had close contact with a confirmed case.

Five of these cases are pending more investigation.

One is the case reported by the Long Beach Health Department late yesterday.

Health experts are continuing to encourage people across the country to stay home, avoid crowds and practice "social distancing" to help stop the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“We anticipate more cases and increased community spread as more testing occurs,” said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County's Public Health Director, in a written statement.

