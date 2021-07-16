venice

Skeletal Remains Found During Search For Woman Missing Since December

It's not known yet whether the remains are those of Kolby Story, 32, who was last seen Dec. 7, 2020.

By City News Service

A police crime scene tape close-up
aijohn784/Getty Images

Police searching for signs of a woman who disappeared from Venice in December discovered skeletal remains Friday while combing a 600-acre area of the Ballona Wetlands and Ballona Creek near Marina del Rey.

There was no immediate confirmation the remains are those of Kolby Story, 32, who was last seen Dec. 7, 2020, in the 12300 block of Pacific Avenue. The remains will have to be examined by the coroner's office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police descended on the Ballona Wetlands area Friday after some of Story's personal belongings were found in the area and turned over to authorities. Police did not specify what items were found, but they included a checkbook and driver's license.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hollywood 39 mins ago

Man Dubbed ‘Hollywood Ripper' Sentenced to Death for Killing, Mutilating Two Women

fire 57 mins ago

Truck Containing About 600 Pounds of Chlorine Powder in Signal Hill Catches Fire

According to Story's family, Kolby was at Venice Beach the evening of Dec. 6 and called a friend asking for help finding her car keys, which she had lost on the beach. They found the car keys and Story got in her car about 2 a.m. Dec. 7 to drive home to Mar Vista. She never made it home.

Her car was later discovered in a Marina del Rey impound lot. The car, with a flat tire, had been towed from a parking lot near a Ralphs grocery store in Marina del Rey.

On Friday, personnel from the LAPD and the California Office of Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue Division, including canine teams, conducted a search of the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek for Kolby. Members of Story's family also took part in the search.

The family in December offered a $100,000 reward for her safe return.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance was urged to call the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6890, or 877-LAPD-247.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

venice
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us