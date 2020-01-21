Sketch of Man Who Attacked and Dragged Woman Into Bushes in Aliso Viejo Released

Hoping to generate public tips, Orange County Sheriff's Department officials released a sketch Tuesday of an assailant who attacked a woman in Aliso Viejo.

The 22-year-old woman said she was skateboarding about 6 p.m. Monday at Woodfield Park when the man approached her and attempted to talk to her, according to the sheriff's department. The man then "unexpectedly attacked her," grabbing her as she shouted for help and struggled to get free.

The man pushed her to the ground and dragged her into some bushes before running away.

The attacker is in his 40s, about 6 feet tall with dark hair and a medium build. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and possibly shorts at the time he attacked the woman.

Anyone with information was asked to call 714-647-7419. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.