Aliso Viejo

Sketch of Man Who Attacked and Dragged Woman Into Bushes in Aliso Viejo Released

The man pushed her to the ground and dragged her into some bushes before running away.

By City News Service

OCSD

Hoping to generate public tips, Orange County Sheriff's Department officials released a sketch Tuesday of an assailant who attacked a woman in Aliso Viejo.

The 22-year-old woman said she was skateboarding about 6 p.m. Monday at Woodfield Park when the man approached her and attempted to talk to her, according to the sheriff's department. The man then "unexpectedly attacked her," grabbing her as she shouted for help and struggled to get free.

The man pushed her to the ground and dragged her into some bushes before running away.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Gardena 2 hours ago

Police Say Body Found in Gardena Vehicle Has Been Dead for Days

West Covina 2 hours ago

Three West Covina Residents Reported Missing During Trip to Mexico

The attacker is in his 40s, about 6 feet tall with dark hair and a medium build. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and possibly shorts at the time he attacked the woman.

Anyone with information was asked to call 714-647-7419. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

This article tagged under:

Aliso ViejoOrange County
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us