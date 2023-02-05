Skid Row History Museum Celebrates 8th Annual Bob Marley Day

Plenty of people showed up to the Skid Row History Museum on Sunday today to celebrate the eighth annual Bob Marley day.

Skid Row's resident DJ, Sir Oliver hosted the event.

People were jamming to reggae beats and other international jams.

In 2017, former LA mayor Eric Garcetti officially recognized Feb 6 as Bob Marley Day, stating "In remembrance of the legendary musician Bob Marley, I encourage the residents of this city on this day to also practice gratitude in the face of whatever inconvenience they may face and strive toward peace with their fellow human beings.”

This year's event took place a day earlier.

Oliver went on to say he encourages the people of this city on this day to also practice gratitude in the face of whatever inconvenience they may face.