Firefighters Rescue Skydiver Tangled in Power Lines Near Lake Elsinore

A skydiver was rescued from high-tension power lines Monday in the Lake Elsinore area.

Firefighters responded to Corydon Road and Garden Street in Riverside County and used a ladder truck to reach the skydiver. The skydiver was communicating with firefighters throughout the rescue refused medical treatment at the scene, authorities said.

The location is just south of the skydiving landing zone. The person was part of a group jump that originated from Skydive Elsinore, which operates a private airfield just a block north of where the victim got hung up, City News Service reported.

NBCLA has reached out to Skydive Elsinore for details.

"We heard a pop," said witness Eddie Guillen. "We didn't see anything at first, then saw her stuck up there. Then we saw her moving and thought, 'Oh my gosh, she's still alive.'"

Parts of Southern California, including Riverside county valleys, are under a wind advisory Monday. It was not immediately clear whether winds played a role in the skydiving mishap.