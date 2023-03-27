Lake Elsinore

Firefighters Rescue Skydiver Tangled in Power Lines Near Lake Elsinore

A member of a skydiving group was tangled in high-tension power lines in western Riverside County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A firefighter and utility worker help rescue a skydiver stuck in power lines in Lake Elsinore Monday March 27, 2023.
Riverside County Fire Department

A skydiver was rescued from high-tension power lines Monday in the Lake Elsinore area.

Firefighters responded to Corydon Road and Garden Street in Riverside County and used a ladder truck to reach the skydiver. The skydiver was communicating with firefighters throughout the rescue refused medical treatment at the scene, authorities said.

The location is just south of the skydiving landing zone. The person was part of a group jump that originated from Skydive Elsinore, which operates a private airfield just a block north of where the victim got hung up, City News Service reported.

NBCLA has reached out to Skydive Elsinore for details.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"We heard a pop," said witness Eddie Guillen. "We didn't see anything at first, then saw her stuck up there. Then we saw her moving and thought, 'Oh my gosh, she's still alive.'"

Parts of Southern California, including Riverside county valleys, are under a wind advisory Monday. It was not immediately clear whether winds played a role in the skydiving mishap.

This article tagged under:

Lake ElsinoreRiverside County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us