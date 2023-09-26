Slow down: Long Beach reduces speed limits on more than 100 streets

The City of Long Beach will reduce speed limits on more than 100 streets to improve traffic safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

The speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph or less on at least 50 streets.

“Not only will these changes encourage more walking and bicycling, reduce noise, and enrich our neighborhoods and business districts, but these speed limit reductions can help save lives,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

The speed limit reductions will cover 111 street segments, totaling 92 miles. This link provides a map of all the affected streets.

The affected streets were selected based on the city's High Injury Network, a map that indicates intersections and corridors where pedestrian, cyclist and driver accidents are reported.

"The City of Long Beach is leading the way in making our streets safer for all types of travelers," said the mayor of Long Beach.

Public Works Director Eric Lopez said that California State Assembly Bill 43 made these changes possible because it gave more authority to local jurisdictions to set their speed limits and allowed cities to set speed limits below 25 mph.

"This work is just the beginning; we will continue to use new sections of the law designed to promote pedestrian and bicyclist safety as they come into effect," Lopez said.