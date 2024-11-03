Slow-speed pursuit of kidnapping suspect snarls 405 Freeway traffic in Orange County

The pursuit of a kidnapping suspect and victim from the Santa Fe Springs area to Westminster lasted about 105 minutes Saturday with flat front tires slowing the pace to a crawl.

The California Highway Patrol became aware of the alleged kidnapping about 6:45 p.m. Saturday and began pursuing the older model white convertible Ford Mustang at the southbound 5 Freeway and Florence Avenue in the Downey-Santa Fe Springs area, CHP Officer Sean Lough told City News Service.

Officers deployed spike strips on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Cerritos area and that flattened the two front tires, slowing the pursuit to a crawl that snarled traffic behind it, Lough said.

When the car finally stopped on the freeway at Springdale Street in Westminster, people had gathered on the overpass to observe the pursuit.

Video showed the man behind the steering wheel of the Mustang getting out of the car with his hands up, followed by a woman who appeared to be talking on a cell phone.

The suspect and alleged victim hugged before she walked over to the awaiting CHP officers, and the man was taken into custody.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim was not immediately disclosed.