Pilot killed after small aircraft crashes in Simi Valley neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a small aircraft crashed in a Simi Valley neighborhood, killing the pilot, officials confirmed Saturday.

The incident was reported sometime before 2 p.m. near the intersection of South Wood Ranch Parkway and High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch neighborhood of Simi Valley, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The agency said a Vans RV-10 is what crashed in the area; neighbors said the aircraft hit two homes.

One person in the aircraft was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Simi Valley police.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane, the FAA said. It was headed toward Camarillo Airport after it departed from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed smoke coming from the roof of a home. Debris from the impact of the crash was seen between two homes. Firefighters were also seen assessing the scene.

Residents were inside their homes at the time of the crash but were able to get out safely and uninjured, Ventura County Fire said. Both homes sustained structural damage, the fire agency added.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation on the matter.